Wilshere Offers To Solve Arsenal’s Lack Of Creativity

Jack Wilshere has jovially offered to return to Arsenal in an attempt to improve their floundering form and also help out in their creative issues.

Arsenal have failed to score from open play in 450 minutes of Premier League football, which has resulted in just one win from their past five games

The Gunners on Sunday held on for a goalless draw against Leeds, who hit the woodwork three times, as Nicolas Pepe received a red card for headbutting Ezgjan Alioski.

Arsenal fan Piers Morgan questioned his side’s form during the stalemate and ex-Gunners star Wilshere, who is a free agent having left West Ham last month, appeared to offer himself up as a solution to fix his former club’s lack of creativity.

The 28-year-old replied to Morgan’s tweet with hand raising emojis.

Wilshere made 197 appearances for Arsenal after coming through their youth ranks, before joining West Ham in…