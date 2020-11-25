Arsenal Sweating On Saka Injury Ahead Wolves Clash

Arsenal are hopeful Bukayo Saka will not spend lengthy time on the sidelines after the youngster copped an injury against Leeds United on Sunday.

Saka was forced off injured with a bruising knee in the Gunners 0-0 draw against Marcelo Bielsa’s men.



Read Also: English Championship Player Facing Three-Game Ban For Grabbing Opponent’s Genitals

The versatile winger , who came on as a second half substitute at Elland Road was replaced in injury time by Ainsley Maitland-Niles after taking a painful blow to his right knee in a challenge with Ezgjan Alioski.

Arsenal’s medical team have been assessing Saka who has been left out of Mikel Arteta’s squad for their Europa League tie against Molde in Norway tomorrow.

Arsenal face Wolves on their return to Premier League action on Sunday and though that may also come too soon for Saka though the Gunners are optimistic he will avoid a lengthy lay off.

Copyright © 2020…