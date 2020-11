Phil Foden first-half strike proved decisive as Manchester City secured a place in the Champions League last 16 following a 1-0 win against Olympiacos. Manchester City dominated possession but wasted a number of goal scoring opportunities in the game. After stiff resistance by the hosts , Foden broke the deadlock and ultimately won the game. […]

