Ex-Super Eagles Star Releases New Song, Features Peruzzi

Former Super Eagles striker Aaron Samuel has released a new single titled ‘Chocolate’ which also featured popular Nigerian songwriter and singer Peruzzi.

Samuel still plays professional football as he is a player of Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai.

The 26-year-old former Shooting Stars and Dolphins striker dropped a short video clip of his song on his Instagram handle.

Peruzzi, who has featured in many hits songs started off the verse as Samuel picked up the chorus.

Samuel made his Eagles debut in 2014 under the late Stephen Keshi in a 2015 AFCON qualifier against Sudan.

During his time with the Eagles he scored two goals in seven appearances.

Other clubs he featured for are CSKA Moscow, Sarpsborg, Valerenga and Guangzhou R&F.

