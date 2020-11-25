Hold Rohr to Higher Standards – Sports Ministry

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has given the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) the marching orders to hold Super Eagles head coach , Gernot Rohr to the higher standards contained in his contract following the team’s dismal two-leg draw against Sierra Leone in the 2022 AFCON Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Minster of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare made this position known at a meeting with NFF officials on Tuesday to review the Technical Report of the Nigeria/Sierra Leone AFCON qualifiers and other matters.

He said, “The recent dismal performance of the Super Eagles in their qualifiers against SIerra Leone has raised a few concerns and brought to fore the need to do a quick critique. The government, while concerned about the dismal performance and non discernible pattern of play and team harmony in the Super Eagles is looking beyond the outcome of the Nigeria versus SIerra Leone matches and AFCON. We are looking at the present and future…