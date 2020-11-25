Ighalo Benched As Man United Thrash Istanbul Basaksehir

Odion Ighalo returned to Manchester United’s squad and was an unused substitute in their 4-1 home win against Istanbul Basaksehir, in Group H of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Ighalo was not included in United’s squads that beat Everton and West Bromwich Albion.

Tuesday’s win means the Red Devils have now recorded victories in their last three games.

A brace from Bruno Fernandes and goals from Marcus Rashford and Daniel James secured the win.

Also in Group H, Paris Saint-Germain picked up their second win in the group after edging RB Leipzig 1-0.

Neymar’s first half penalty was enough to seal the win for the Ligue 1 champions.

United top the group on nine points while PSG and Leipzig have six points each in second and third position respectively.

In oher results Borussia Dortmund thrashed Club Brugge, with David Okereke in action, 3-0, Lazio beat visiting Zenit 3-1, Barcelona hammered Dynamo Kyiv 4-0…