Iwobi: I Still Have A Lot To Learn Playing Right Wing-Back

Alex Iwobi says he still has a lot to learn at right wing-back but is eager to master the position.

Iwobi was handed his second Premier League start of the season in a role he had previously occupied only when former team Arsenal were searching for a plan B.

He operated almost exclusively on the front foot in the opening half at Craven Cottage and it was Iwobi’s marauding run which paved the way for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score his second goal and re-establish Everton’s lead after Bobby Decordova-Reid replied for Fulham.

And commenting on the new role, the Super Eagles star said:”I am a forward-thinking player, I like to get on the ball and express myself,” Iwobi told evertontv.

“We were able to do that quite freely in the first half and had a lot of joy.

“We were very good going forward and created a lot of threats and chances.

“I played right wing-back a couple of times with Arsenal, they wanted me to bomb on and, like I was doing in the first half at…