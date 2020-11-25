Iwobi Preaches Against Police Brutality With New Boot

Super Eagles winger Alex Iwobi has preached against police brutality through the new boot he will be wearing in subsequent games this season, reports Completesports.com.

Nigerians recently took to the streets to protest against the high- handness of the popular police unit, Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

The movement gained worldwide coverage with several footballers, sportsmen and celebrities offering their support.



The Everton star took to the social media to reveal the new Nike designed black boots with the caption #End Police Brutality.

Iwobi earned rave reviews for his impressive performance in Everton’s 3-2 away win against Fulham at the Craven Cottage last weekend.

He was deployed in a new right wing-back position and was one of the key performers for Everton in the game.

The Nigeria international has made eight league…