Mane, Messi, Ronaldo, Lewandowski Nominated For FIFA Best Award

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski are among 11 players nominated for the 2020 men’s Best FIFA Football Award.

The nominees for this year’s award was announced by FIFA on Wednesday.

Other players who made the list are Thiago Alcantara, Kevin De Bruyne and Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Virgil van Dijk.

For the Best Men’s Coach of the Year, five names have been shortlisted.

The coaches are Bayern’s Hans-Dieter Flick, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool, Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui and Real Madrid handler Zinedine Zidane.

Aside the two categories mentioned, others are Best Women’s Player, Best Men’s Goalkeeper, Best Women’s Goalkeeper, Best Women’s Coach and Puskas award.

Two expert panels – one for women’s football and one for men’s football – have selected the candidates for each category.

