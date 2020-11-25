Oliseh, Adepoju, Ex-Eagles Stars Pay Tributes To Maradona

Former Sunday Oliseh, Mutiu Adepoju, Nwakwo Kanu and Victor Ikpeba have paid tributes to football icon Diego Maradona who passed away on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

Maradona died aged 60 in his native Argentina after suffering cardiac arrest.

The former Barcelona, Napoli and Boca Juniors star underwent successful brain surgery on a blood clot earlier this month.

He last appeared in public on his 60th birthday last Friday before his side’s league match against Patronato.

According to local media reports the 1986 World Cup winner had been feeling poorly for some time.

And reacting to his death Oliseh who faced Maradona in the group stage of the 1994 World Cup which the Eagles lost 2-1, wrote on his verified Twitter handle:”Sad day not just for football but for mankind as we loose arguably the best player ever to play…