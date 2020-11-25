Onyekuru To Leave Monaco On Loan In January

Nigeria winger Henry Onyekuru is set to leave Ligue 1 outfit Monaco in January with Turkish and German clubs interested in his signing him on loan, Completesports.com reports.

Onyekuru has struggled for regular playing time at Monaco this season.



The 23-year-old has made four league appearances for the club and has failed the matchday squad for the last two games.

According to AOIFootball.com, clubs in Turkey and German are interested in his services.

Onyekuru spent the second half of the last season on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray.

