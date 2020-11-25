QPR Boss Warburton Urges Osayi-Samuel To Ignore Speculation Over Future

Queens Park Rangers manger manager Mark Warburton has urged Bright Osayi-Samuel to shun speculation over his future and continue to play a key role at the club.

Osayi-Samuel netted once and bagged an assist in QPR’s 3-2 win over Rotherham United on Tuesday night.

The winger’s current deal expires at the end of the season and he is not ready to commit to a new contract.

Warburton said: “He looked very good tonight. He looked dangerous and was a constant threat.

“The people above my pay grade are still talking. If someone wants to buy him I’m sure they can – every player in the world has got a price.

“All he’s doing right now is concentrating on playing football and that’s what he needs to do – just enjoy his football, enjoy being a good player and enjoy playing for QPR.”



