Thiago Silva Set To Sign New Chelsea Deal

Chelsea ave reportedly opened talks with Brazil defender Thiago Silva over a new contract.

Silva, 36, has made a big impact at Stamford Bridge since joining on a free transfer in the summer.

Read Also: UCL: Giroud’s Late Strike Vs Rennes Sends Chelsea Into Round Of 16

The centre-back penned a one-year deal with the Blues and, according to Tuttomercato, the club are eager to extend those terms.

Chelsea are said to have offered the experienced centre-back a further one-year extension, taking his deal through to the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Former Paris Saint-Germain ace Silva has featured nine times for the Premier League side in all competitions, helping to keep six clean sheets.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

