‘A Very Important Goal In My Career’- Sanusi Happy To Score In Porto’s Win Vs Marseille

Nigeria defender Zaidu Sanusi is thrilled to score his first goal for Porto in Wednesday night 2-0 Champions League win against French club Olympic Marseille, reports Completesports.com.

The left-back opened scoring for the visitors in the 39th minute of the encounter.

Sanusi fired home the rebound after his initial effort from close range was saved by Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda.

Sergio Oliveira scored the second goal 18 minutes from time.

We got three important points and congratulations to the whole team,”Sanusi said after the game.

“It is a very important goal in my career, my first in the Champions League ”

Porto will take on Manchester City in a matchday five encounter next week Tuesday.

