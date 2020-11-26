Arteta Wants Balogun To Sign New Arsenal Contract

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he wants Folarin Balogun to remain at the club.

Balogun has impressed at academy level, and Arteta is keen for the teenage striker to commit his future to the club.

“He is a player that I want to stay at the club,” Arteta said.

“I love working with young players. You can see the talent is there, the ambition is there and he can fit with our structure and progress in the future.



Read Also: Arsenal Sweating On Saka Injury Ahead Wolves Clash

“He’s part of the DNA and myself and the club are working to try to extend his contract. We’re trying to change the situation that we are in at the moment with him, and trying to convince him that this is the right place for him.

“The moment that I started to see more of the player and change certain things that I didn’t agree with, we decided to give it a go, tried to convince the player, try to show him what we want to do with him,…