Bordeaux Boss Gasset: Kalu Will Be Ready For PSG Clash

Girondis Bordeaux manager Jean-Louis Gasset says Samuel Kalu is in line to face champions Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday’s Ligue 1 clash, Competesports.com reports.

Kalu limped off the field in Bordeaux’s 1-0 win against Stade Rennes last weekend and was initially expected to miss the game against PSG at the Parc de Princes.

The Nigeria international trained with his teammates on Thursday morning and Gasset insists the winger is gearing up for the game.

“Samuel Kalu is gradually picking up. In Rennes, it was not a relapse, it was just be a scar that pulled a little ,” Gasset told a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

The 23-year-old picked an injury on international duty last month and missed four league games before returning to action against Rennes last week.

The pacy winger set up Hatem Ben Arfa for the winning goal eight minutes before the break.

He has scored two goals in seven league appearances…