England Fantasy — Tips for Gameweek 10

After some European football action, the EPL is back this weekend. Here are your best choices to top the leaderboards.

The race for the English premier League is heating up and so is the race between fantasy managers in RealFevr as we are have finished 1/4 of the season here’s a terrific trio that you can add for sure, with high captaincy potential for this Gameweek.

TERRIFIC TRIO

João Cancelo | Manchester City | D | 5.5M | In 4% of teams

Cancelo has started the last 5 league matches for Man City, which is the first time to happen since he joined them, collecting 1 assist and 2 clean sheets in that period. Man City aren’t in their best form defensively this season but they are playing 4 of the next 6 games at home, including visits from Burnley and Fulham next. Burnley has only scored 4 goals in 9 appearances which is the lowest in the League, so it’s expected to be an easy match for Man City.