‘He Can Go To Another League’- Emery Backs Chukwueze For BIg Euro Move

Villarreal manager Unai Emery has no problem with Samuel Chukwueze leaving the club for a top European side in future even as he expressed happiness with his performances for the club, reports Completesports.com.

Chukwueze has been linked with top European clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool in the past.

The 21-year-old linked up with the Yellow Submarine in 2018 and has scored seven goals in 71 league appearances for the club.

“We are very happy with Samuel Chukwueze, he’s growing up with us at this club. His performance is getting better little by little but above all we want to achieve with him our performance with his skills and capacity,”he told ojbsports in a quote available on omasports.com.

”He’s young and has a very good future but first he’s with us trying to get better with his performance for us and the national team.”

“In the future he can go to another…