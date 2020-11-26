Hey Go Getters, GOtv Boxing Night Returns Live To Your Screens

If you haven’t renewed your GOtv subscription, now is the best time to reconnect so you don’t miss out on beta Jolli this weekend.

It’s that time of the year again, and GOtv is the right place you want to be this weekend, as GOtv brings back the action to your screens.

Don’t miss the unbeatable knockouts, the gbas gbos, as GOtv Boxing night returns live to your screens.

There’s going to be unbelievable 8 Rounds National Welterweight Challenge with Jubril ‘Terrible’ Olalekan Vs Rilwan ‘Babyface’ Babatunde, 8 Rounds National Lightweight Challenge Prince ‘Lion’ Nwoye Vs Rilwan ‘Real One’ Oladosu and so much more.

It is going to be a night to remember right here on GOtv.

Make it a date with GOtv Jolli this weekend and tune in to SuperSport Select2 channel 34 on Friday by 7pm.

You don’t want to miss out on all the fun this weekend.

