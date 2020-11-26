‘I Hope We Can Play Ball Together In The Sky’- Pele Pays Emotional Tribute To Maradona

Brazil legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento (Pele) has paid emotional tribute to Diego Armando Maradona.

Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup success in 1986 passed away on Wednesday.

Pele and Maradona are hailed as two of the most talented stars to ever play the game and debate has long raged on regarding which was better.



Pele says he has lost a great friend and is looking forward to playing with the Argentine great in another realm.

The 80-year-old took to the social media to mourn the death of his great friend.

“What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky,” he wrote on Twitter.

