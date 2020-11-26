Kalu Returns To Bordeaux Traning Ahead PSG Clash

Girondis Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu returns to training on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s highly anticipated Ligue 1 clash against champions Paris Saint-Germain, Completesports.com reports.

Kalu copped an injury on international duty with Nigeria last month and missed four league games as a result of the setback.

The 23-year-old returned to the pitch in Bordeaux’s 1-0 away win at Stade Rennes last weekend.



Read Also: ‘He Can Go To Another League’- Emery Backs Chukwueze For BIg Euro Move

Kalu set up Hatem Ben Arfa for the game’s winning goal in the 37th minute and was later substituted on the hour mark after suffering a relapse of the injury.

The winger was pictured in training on Thursday morning at the club’s Haillan base, an indication that he could feature against PSG.

The former KAA Gent of Belgium star trained separately with club’s physiotherapist David Das Neves.

He has scored twice in seven league…