Kayode Scores Goal Number Four As Sivasspor Claim Away Win

Olanrewaju Kayode continued his impressive scoring form in this season’s Europa League as he netted his fourth goal in Sivasspor’s 3-2 win at Qarabag in Group I on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Kayode scored in the 58th minute to make it 2-2.

Sivasspor’s first and third goals were scored by Arouna Kone.

In the group’s other game, Samuel Chukwueze was in action for Villarreal who held 10-man Maccabi Tel Aviv to a 1-1 draw away.

Chukwueze was replaced in the 63rd minute of the encounter.

Alejandro Baena had given Villarreal the lead on the stroke of half-time before Aleksandar Pesic equalised for Maccabi.

After four round of games played, Villarreal top the group on 10 points, Maccabi are second on seven points while Sivasspor are third with six points.

In Group G, Kelechi Iheanacho failed to get on the score sheet as Leicester City held Sporting Braga to a 3-3 draw in Portugal.

