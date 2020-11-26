Marking Maradona At USA ’94 World Cup Was Tough

Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh has revealed he had a torrid time marking Diego Maradona at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America.

The Super Eagles went down to a 2-1 defeat against Maradona inspired Argentina in their second group game in the competition.

The West Africans took an early lead through Samson Siasia but La Albiceleste rallied back through a brace from from Claudio Cannigia.

Oliseh recalls how the game in Boston changed his entire football career.

“I was shocked when I heard of Maradona’s death,”Oliseh told BBC.co.uk.

“I had just walked into the room after dropping off my daughter at sport lessons. I put on the television and the news beeped on me. I had to sit down on the couch, because it is the kind of death you don’t think should happen.



Read Also:Champions League: Man City Through To Last 16

“It is not the time for it. It is somehow painful in way I can’t really explain.

“Growing up back in the nineties, when I…