Musa Debunks Sheffield Wednesday Links

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has denied reports linking him with a move to Sky Bet Championship club Sheffield Wednesday.

Musa is a free agent after severing ties with Saudi Arabia Professional League club Al Nassr.

The winger insists he wants a return to top-flight football and is not interested in a move to Sheffield Wednesday.

“I don’t know where the story [potential move to Sheffield] is coming from because I don’t pay attention to rumours and gossip,” Musa told BBC Sport Africa

“With due respect to the club, I left Saudi Arabia to continue my career at the top level in Europe and that’s the ambition.”

Musa also reflected on his time with English Premier League club Leicester City.



Read Also: Kalu Returns To Bordeaux Traning Ahead PSG Clash

The 28-year-old scored five goals in 33 appearances for the Foxes.

“For some reasons things didn’t actually work out there [at Leicester], but you can’t focus too much on the past,” he said.

“I’d rather…