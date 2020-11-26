Napoli To Rename Stadium After Maradona

Serie A club Napoli are considering renaming their stadium in memory of Diego Armando Maradona.

The club legend died ago 60 on Wednesday.

Maradona linked up with Napoli from Spanish giants Barcelona and inspired the Blues to two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990-along with the Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup.

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis confirmed following Maradona’s death that the club will discuss renaming their stadium in his honour, combining its current title with his full iconic name.



“We can consider the idea of calling our stadium San Paolo-Diego Armando Maradona,” De Laurentiis told French sports channel RMC Sport.

Naples Mayor Luigi De Magistris supported the proposal that the city’s San Paolo Stadium be renamed for Maradona, who scored 81 goals in 188 appearances for the club.

“We are already putting it together this…