NFF Considers Amuneke, Salisu Options For Rohr’s Assistant Role

Sequel to the recent uninspiring performance of the Super Eagles that led to the home and away draws with their Sierra Leonean counterparts in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the leadership of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are set to take measures to check the slide.

Consequently, the NFF is tinkering with the idea of contracting either Emmanuel Amuneke or Salisu Yusuf to assist Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, adding to Joseph Yobo’s assistant capacity.

“Having seen the technical report from the coach and taken into consideration the observations from the meeting with the sports minister, we shall open talks with either Emmanuel Amuneke or Salisu Yusuf to support Rohr,” an official of the NFF told Completesports.com

“We have to look at the possibility of getting either of the two experienced coaches to join the technical crew. We shall contact them first to know if they are interested in…