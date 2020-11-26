Our Two Referees Will Excell At 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The two Nigerian female Referees preselected for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup scheduled for Australia and New Zealand will make the final cut and excel, the chairman of NFF Referees Committee, Alhaji Rabiu Inuwa has told Completesports.com

Reacting to the pre-selection of the duo of FIFA badged referees; Ndidi Madu and Mimisen Iyorhe for the Women’s World Cup in 2023, Alhaji Inuwa stated that the NFF will work assiduously with Nigeria Referees Association to ensure that the two ladies make the final cut and proceed to officiate at the world cup in 2023.

“Already, the two ladies have been selected to officiate at the Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) and they will also be busy officiating in the Nigeria Professional Football League season billed to kick off in December. Aside that they will also be involved in continental games to sharpen their skills and fitness ahead of the World Cup,” Inuwa told…