Rodgers: Ndidi Is Progressing Well

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says Wilfred Ndidi is progressing well from his injury and could come into contention soon, reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi sustained an abductor injury in Leicester City’s home win against Burnley in September and went under the knife few days later.

The Nigeria international returned to first team training last week and could make his return in the Europa League clash against Zorya next Thursday.



“Timothy [Castagne] hasn’t travelled so we’re just monitoring him over the course of this week and we’ll see where he’s at for the game next Monday (versus Fulham),” Rodgers told a news conference on Wednesday.

“Wilf (Wilfred Ndidi) is progressing really, really well so we’ll see the possibility of him when we play in the Ukraine, so that’ll be great news.

“And then Çağs (Çağlar Söyüncü)…