Sanusi Named In Champions League Team Of The Week

Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi has been named in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Week for matchday four, Completesports.com reports.

Porto opened scoring for Porto in their 2-0 win against French club Olympic Marseille at the Orange Velodrome on Wednesday night.

The Nigeria international fired home from close range in the 39 minute after his initial effort was saved by Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda.

It was the left-back’s first-ever goal for the Dragons following his move from Santa Clara this summer.

Sanusi is the only Porto player on the shortlist.

He has featured in all Porto’s four games in the Champions League this season.

Three players from German club Borussia Monchengladbach made the list. They are; Nico Elvedi, Oscar Wendt and Lars Stindl.

Barcelona duo; Martin Braithwaite and Sergio Dest were also included, while Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) Kingsley Coman also…