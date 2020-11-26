Trending On Complete Sports 25.11.2020

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Dare To NFF: Hold Rohr to Higher Standards

Okocha: I Will Score Rohr 7 Over 10

Thiago Silva Set To Sign New Chelsea Deal

Iwobi: I Still Have A Lot To Learn Playing Right Wing-Back

CAF President Ahmad To Appeal FIFA’s Ban

Font: Messi Can Be Persuaded To Stay At Barcelona

UCL: Ighalo Benched As Man United Thrash Istanbul Basaksehir To Remain Top On The Log

Sierra Leone midfielder, Strasser: Osimhen’s Injury Helped Us Comeback Vs Super Eagles

