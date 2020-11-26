Troost-Ekong: Watford Must Get Points Away

William Troost-Ekong insists Watford must start racking up points in away games following their struggles on the road this season, reports Completesports.com.

The Hornets have dropped two points at home this season, but have only collected seven out of a possible 21 on their travels.

Vladimir Ivic’s men were held to a 0-0 draw by Bristol City in another away game on Wednesday night.

“We’ve got a great team, but it’s now about showing it,” Troost-Ekong told the club’s official website.

“The time about talking aims and goals has been and gone. Everyone knows what we are going for. Now we have got to go out and do it. We are on track and not far off it.

” There are improvements we can make. We are going alright, but there is a lot more potential in this team.”

The 27-year-old has settled in well to life at Vicarage Road, helped by the fact he already…