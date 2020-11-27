Aribo Out Of Rangers’ League Cup Clash Due To Illness 

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo will miss Rangers’ League Cup tie at Falkirk on Sunday as a result of illness, Completesports.com reports.

Aribo was left out of the Rangers squad that drew 2-2 against Benfica in Thursday’s Europa League.

In his post-match press conference Rangers boss Steven Gerrard confirmed that the midfielder missed the home tie after falling ill.

On Friday, Rangers assistant coach Gary McAllister said in his pre-match press conference he hoped Aribo will be back in training on Saturday.

“Zungu will train today, Joe Aribo is better today and hopeful he arrives back into training tomorrow. Ryan Jack won’t be around for the weekend.”

However, Rangers later posted on their verified Twitter handle also on Friday that Aribo should be back in training next week.

“Rangers can confirm that Joe Aribo is…