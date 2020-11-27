Barcelona Presidential Candidate Rules Out Neymar Return

Barcelona presidential candidate Toni Freixa says he does not believe in the ability of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

Neymar has been linked with a future return to the Spanish giants since leaving Camp Nou in 2017.

Statements are currently being made with regards to future signings and appointments as a number of people stake their claim to replace Josep Maria Bartomeu.

However, despite Neymar’s standing at Barcelona, Freixa has claimed that he has no intention of trying to secure a reunion with the 28-year-old.

Speaking to Cadena SER, Freixa said: “Neymar, because of his performance, is not even among the 30 best players in Europe right now. If I were president, I would not sign him.

“The most important thing about Barcelona is Barcelona itself. We do not depend on anyone.”

PSG are currently attempting to extend Neymar’s contract past the end of the 2021-22 season.

