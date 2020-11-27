Eze Looks To Inspire Crystal Palace Bounceback Against Newcastle

Crystal Palace will be banking seriously on Eberechi Eze in tonight’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United at Selhurst Park in their bid to bounce back from last week’s loss to Burnley.

Palace went down 1-0 to strugglers, Burnley in their first game back after the international break despite Eze playing from start to finish

but are two points better than their tonight’s opponents.

Eze joined Palace from Sky Bet Championship side, Queens Park Rangers during the summer transfer window which ended early last month for an amount within the region of 20 million pounds.

The attacking midfielder scored

his first ever Premier League goal as Palace destroyed Leeds United 4-1 at Selhurst Park in their last fixture prior to the most recent international break.

Eze was handed his third start in the 2020/21 English top campaign…