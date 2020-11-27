Gerrard Explains Aribo’s Exclusion From Rangers’ Europa League Clash Vs Braga

Steven Gerrard has confirmed Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo missed Rangers’ Europa League game with Benfica on Thursday night through illness.

Rangers missed the chance to extend their lead at the top as they surrendered a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2.

And Gerrard cleared up Aribo’s absence following a thrilling European encounter.

Gerrard said: “He was unwell. He had a stomach complaint [on Wednesday] night. Hopefully he will be available for the weekend.

“It’s important to say it is not Covid-related. He was negative on his test, before people start putting two and two together.”

Also in action for Rangers was Aribo’s Super Eagles teammate Leon Balogun.

