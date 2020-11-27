Gourcuff Reveals Simon Inline To Face Marseille After Injury Setback

Nantes coach Christian Gourcuff says Super Eagles forward Moses Simon has recovered from injury and could feature in the away clash against Marseille, Completesports.com reports.

Gourcuff disclosed this in his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of this weekend’s fixture.

Simon picked up an injury in Nantes’ 3-0 home defeat to Paris- Saint Germain last month.

The injury saw him miss the Eagles’ double-header 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

And giving updates concerning injuries in the team Gourcuff said:”Good news is the return of Moses Simon for the trip to Marseille. Charles Traore will not be present, for Anthony Limbombe we have to be patient again.”

Simon and Nantes will hope to record their fourth league win after 11 games so far played this season.

They currently occupy 14th position on 13 points in the league…