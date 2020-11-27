Hit The Infinix Global Jackpot And You Might Win A Brand New Car!

There’s no better way to celebrate Christmas than with a big win. This year, Infinix will be giving its customers the opportunity to win big this festive season.

Infinix, premium online-driven smartphone brand, will be launching the “Infinix Global Jackpot” for the first time. The leading smartphone brand has decided to do this as a way of appreciating brand loyalists for their support over the years. Premium gifts, such as cars, refrigerators, home appliances and other grand draw prizes will be given out during the festive season.

Before you start making room for that brand new car, here’s what you need to know about the Infinix Global Jackpot.

The promo is set to start on the 27th of November and will end on the 13th of January. During this period, anyone who purchases any of the Infinix Note 8 series, Hot 10 series, Zero 8 series, or the S5 pro will be entitled to participate in an online raffle draw. At the end of the raffle, emergent winners will walk away with…