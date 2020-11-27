Khedira To Become Teammates With Iwobi As Everton Lead Race For Him

Germany 2014 World Cup winner Sami Khedira could become teammates with Alex Iwobi as Everton are ahead of Tottenham in the race to sign the midfielder from Juventus, sources tell Football Italia.

Khedira has yet to make an appearance with Juventus so far this season and Andrea Pirlo has left him out of the Champions League squad list.

The Serie A giants have been trying to offer Khedira a compensation to end early his €6m-a-year contract but the former Real Madrid man has refused any offer he has received so far.

The 33-year-old, however, is now more open to accepting a different destination and could fulfil his dream to play in the Premier League.

In a recent interview, he said he’d like to work under José Mourinho again, but sources have told Football Italia Everton are now the closest club to sign him.

The Toffees’ boss Carlo Ancelotti revealed last…