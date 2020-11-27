LXG Esports Embassy France Nigeria Announce Esports Partnership

Foremost Lagos-based esports organization, League of Extraordinary Gamers Ltd and Embassy of France in Nigeria recently announced their partnership on an interactive LAN esports tournament.

The LAN event titled ‘Legends Extraordinary Club Open – LECO’ is being done in conjunction with the French embassy in Nigeria as part of the embassy’s ‘French Connexion’ event.

In the frame of Novembre Numérique / Digital November, the Institut Français du Nigéria, the Embassy of France in Nigeria and the Alliance Française de Lagos – Mike Adenuga Center, present French Connexion, a gathering of events dedicated to the digital culture. The program brings together several thematic, from animation, to digital art or e-sport.

Esports is a growing phenomenon today and Nigeria has caught into it. Earlier on in the year, the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare gave the official government nod to esports, by declaring it a national sport and…