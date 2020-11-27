Maradona’s Final Words Before Passing On

Diego Maradona’s final tragic words before he died were: “I don’t feel well,” Mirror reports.

The Argentina legend went back to bed after having breakfast and telling nephew Johnny Esposito he didn’t feel well and was going to lie down again.

A nurse who was looking after Maradona following his release from hospital after his brain scan op phoned for an ambulance and several responded.

But it was already too late and the retired footballer was already dead by the time help arrived.

The last hours of the former Napoli and Barcelona star’s life were played out in Argentinian media on Wednesday night as an autopsy expected to show he had died from a massive heart attack got underway.

One described how he had awoken in the morning looking pale and complaining of feeling cold.

He went back to bed after a quick breakfast where he is said to have pronounced his last words: ‘Me siento mal’ – English for…