My First Arsenal Goal Vs Molde Evidence Of Hardwork Paying Off

Folarin Balogun says his first senior Arsenal in Thursday’s Europa League tie against Molde is prove his hardwork is now paying off.

Balogun, 19, repaid the faith shown in him by Mikel Arteta by scoring 37 seconds after coming on from the bench.

Arsenal went on to down Molde 3-0 in Norway and secure qualification from their Europa League group.

Also on the scoresheet for Arsenal was Nicolas Pepe and Reiss Nelson in a morale-lifting victory.

And Balogun says he will keep working for more opportunities.

“I’m feeling really happy, it shows that all the hard work I’ve put in over the years is just starting to pay off,” Balogun told Arsenal.com. “It’s important that I keep working hard to enjoy more moments like this.

“I didn’t think that particular [break for the goal] was going to be my chance, but I always try…