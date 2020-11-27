Porto Celebrate Sanusi Goal Vs Olympic Marseille

Portuguese giants FC Porto have celebrated their Nigerian important Zaidu Sanusi after the defender opened his goal account for the club in their Champions League away win at Olympic Marseille on Wednesday night, reports Completesports.com.

Zanusi opened scoring for the Dragons in the 2-0 win at the Stade Velodrome.

The left-back fired home in the 37th minute after his initial effort from close range was saved by Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda.

Read Also: ‘A Very Important Goal In My Career’- Sanusi Happy To Score In Porto’s Win Vs Marseille

Sergio Oliveira scored the second goal for Porto 18 minutes from time.

“The first never forgets

⚽ Zaidu scored his first goal with our jersey,”reads a tweet on the club’s official Twitter handle.

The 23-year-old has featured in every minute of Porto’s four Champions League games this season.

He linked up with the club from another Portuguese outfit Santa Clara…