Saliba Willing To Give Up £90k-A-Month To Quit Arsenal In January

William Saliba is reportedly prepared to give up £90,000-a-month in order to quit Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Saliba has not played a single game for the Arsenal since signing from Saint Etienne.

And according to the Mirror, the 19-year-old is prepared to leave in the January transfer window in order to change that.

Arsenal shelled out £27million for the centre-back in the summer of 2019 before loaning him back to the Saint Etienne for the season.

But he did not play as much football in Ligue 1 as Mikel Arteta would have liked because of injuries and the coronavirus pandemic.

Having assessed Saliba’s ability when he returned to the North Londoners this summer, Arteta decided he was not at the required level to play for Arsenal.

As a result, the teenager was left out of the Gunners’ Premier League and Europa League squads and has been left floundering in the reserves.

