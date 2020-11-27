Super Eagles Drop Three Places In Latest FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria dropped three places from 32nd to 35th in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, Completesports.com reports.

The rankings was published on FIFA’s official website.

In Africa, the Super Eagles are now the continent’s fourth best team.

The Eagles’ poor ranking does not come as a surprise following their poor outing in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

Also Read: Bosso Unveils Squad For WAFU U-20 Cup Of Nations

In the first-leg in Benin the Eagles squandered a four-goal lead to draw 4-4 against the Leone Stars.

And in the reverse fixture in Freetown, both teams settled for a 0-0 draw.

Teranga Lions of Senegal moved up one spot to 20th in the world and are number in Africa.

Tunisia remained second on the continent and 26th globally while reigning African champions Algeria dropped one spot to 31st and third in Africa.

There were no changes in the top five in the world as…