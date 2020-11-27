Turkish Süper Lig — Gameweek 10

Between Covid and Bye weeks, the best Süper Lig fantasy out there is a true challenge for virtual managers. Here are some short-term options to make it easier on you.

Below you’ll find the crème de la crème of this week’s fantasy studs, provided to you by the masterminds behind Fantezi Futbol Türkiye.

Flash Players

Muhammet Demir (Gaziantep FK, Forward)

Muhammet Demir is one of the headliners of Gaziantep FK’s unbeaten serie for 8 games in a row with his 3 goals and 2 assists of contribution this season. The successful striker played average of 60 minutes per game in last 4 games and had 2 goals & 1 assist statistics. This week Gaziantep FK is playing against Yeni Malatyaspor at home and considering the away performance of their opponent and their missing players, Muhammet Demir might be considered as one of the top picks for GW10.

Key Stats: (per game) Shots: 1.0 / Key Passes: 0.6

Abdülkadir Ömür (Trabzonspor,…