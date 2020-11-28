Ajayi Helps Al Ahly Clinch Record 9th CAF Champions League Title

Nigerian striker Junior Ajayi was in action for Al Ahly who edged bitter rivals Zamalek 2-1 to emerge winners of this season’s CAF Champions League on Friday night, Completesports.com reports.

Al Ahly have now won the CAF Champions League a record-extending nine times.

Also, it is Al Ahly’s first Champions League title after last winning it in 2013.

For Ajayi it is the first time he will get his hands on Africa’s premier club competition.

South Africa’s Pitso Mosimane is now just the third coach to win the title with two different clubs. He first won it with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Egypt’s Mahmoud El Gohary won it with both Ahly (1982) & Zamalek (1993); Argentine Oscar Fullone with Ivory Coast’s Asec Mimosas in ’98 and Morocco’s Raja Casablanca in ’99.

Al Ahly opened scoring in the 5th minute through Amr Al Sulaya before…