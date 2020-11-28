Awoniyi Shines As Union Berlin Hold Frankfurt In Six-Goal Thriller 

Taiwo Awoniyi was outstanding for Union Berlin but could not crown his impressive performance with a goal, as they were held to a 3-3 home draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in Saturday’s Bundesliga fixture, Completesports.com reports.

Union Berlin raced to a 2-0 lead early in the game before Frankfurt turned it around to lead 3-2.

But a late strike with eight minutes remaining in the game salvaged a point for Union Berlin.

Awoniyi contributed to Union Berlin’s second goal after he was brought down inside the box with the penalty converted by Max Kruse in the 6th minute.

He had a chance to put Union Berlin 3-0 ahead on 11 minutes as he charged into the box from the right but was denied by Frankfurt keeper.

Three minutes later Awoniyi had another chance to extend Union Berlin’s lead but was once again denied by…