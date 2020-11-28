Belgium: Red-Hot Onuachu Nets Brace In Genk’s Away Win At Cercle Brugge

Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu bagged a brace as Genk thrashed Cercle Brugge 5-1 in their Belgian Pro League clash at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Saturday , reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu put Genk ahead in the 9th minute after he was set up Junya Ito.

The Nigeria international completed his brace five minutes before half time, either side of goals from Ito and Bryan Heynen as the visitors went into the interval four goals up.

The 26-year–old has now scored 12 goals in 13 league appearances for John van den Brom’s side this season.

The striker was replaced by international teammate Cyriel Dessers 13 minutes from time.

Genk climbed to top spot on the table with 28 points from 14 games.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

