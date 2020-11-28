CAFCC: ASC Jaraf Pip Kano Pillars 3-1 In Dakar

Kano Pillars went down to a 3-1 defeat against Senegalese club ASC Jaraaf in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round first leg tie at the Stade Demba Diop on Saturday night, reports Completesports.com.

Pillars took the lead through David Ebuka in the 12th minute.

The advantage lasted only five minutes before Zakky Bassane equalised for the home team.

Jaraaf took the lead for the first time in the game seven minutes before the break with Samba Diallo nodding home from inside the box.

Suraj Ayeleso made a number of vital saves to keep Pillars in the game afterwards.

The hosts however extended their through Lubasse Gulye 10 minutes from time.

The second leg will hold next weekend in Nigeria.

By Adeboye Amosu

