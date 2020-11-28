CAFCC: Rivers United Fall To 2-1 Defeat Vs Futuro Kings

Rivers United lost 2-1 to Futuro Kings of Equatorial Guinea in their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round first leg tie at the Estadio de Mongomo on Saturday afternoon, reports Completesports.com.

Nkama Gregoire put the hosts ahead late in the first half, nodding home from close range.

Futuro Kings doubled their advantage in the 68th minute.

Godwin Aguda reduced the deficit when he converted from the spot 13 minutes from time.

Rivers United fought hard to equalise in the closing stages of the game, but were unable to find a way past the home team’s defence.

The reverse fixture will hold next week Sunday at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

By Adeboye Amosu

